Mary C. Ryan, age 60, of Madison, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland, with her loved ones by her side. She was born December 11, 1959 in Cleveland, the daughter of Russell and Rosalind (Sutton) Brazauskas. She married James Ryan on April 15, 1978. Mary was a cosmetologist by trade and was a tough, stubborn woman, always matter of fact and didn’t take any nonsense. At the same time, she was so helpful to so many people and was the most selfless person, going above and beyond and asking nothing in return. She was an absolute giver, putting all others before herself and taught those values to her family. She is survived by her husband Jim of 42 years; sons, Christopher, Jimmy, and David; siblings, Rosemary Brazauskas and Richard (April) Brazauskas. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Russell Brazauskas and Marilyn Moses. A Funeral Mass will be 11 am, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at St. Cyprian Church, 4223 Middle Ridge Rd., Perry, OH 44081 with a visitation 1-hour prior at 10 am. Final Resting place will be All Souls Cemetery in Chardon following Mass. Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks and practice social distancing. Contributions may be made in Mary’s name to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192. Behm Family Funeral Home, of Madison is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com