Funeral services for Mary C. (nee Niska) Zielinski, 92, of Mentor, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Mrs. Zielinski passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Kirtland Rehabilitation and Care Center. Born March 22, 1927, in Cleveland, she had lived in Willoughby and then Mentor for five years. Mary was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Willoughby, and the Ladies Court of Mary of Immaculate Conception Church. She was also a former member of the Isabella Guild of the Willoughby Knights of Columbus. Mary was the loving mother of Brian C. Zielinski. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Henry T. Zielinski in 1994; and children, Bonnie Zedonis, Patricia Toler and Michael R. Zielinski. Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit:www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 4, 2019
