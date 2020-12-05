Mary D’Agostino (nee Ciancibello), went home to the Lord on November 30, 2020.Mary was born on September 25, 1922 and lived in Wickliffe, OH. Mary was very compassionate, loving and caring mom, servicing the community for years and always having a smile on her face. She loved working in her yard, especially pulling the weeds to make her home look beautiful.Mary worked at Bank One for 25 years and after her retirement she worked at Hospitality Inn and McDonald’s for over 15 years. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, volunteered at Bingo Night serving food and refreshments, helped count Sunday collections and was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 7 for 70 years.Mary is survived by her beloved children, Mary Anne Palumbo, David (Mary) Monico and Laura (David) Clevenger; step-daughter Gloria Skupek (nee D’Agostino); grandchildren, Shelley Monico, Sean Carey, Jessica Prines, Christopher (Betsie) Monico and Melanie Melaragno; great grandchildren, Lucas Violi, Mallory Monico, Anthony Monico, Jenna Melaragno and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her late husbands, Ralph Monico and Leo D’Agostino; brothers, Lester Ciancibello, Robert Ciancibello and sister, Carmella Mencini; parents, James and Laura Ciancibello.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Mary’s honor in the Spring of 2021.The family would like to thank staff of both Kemper House in Highland Hts. and Hospice of Western Reserve.Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466.To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com
.