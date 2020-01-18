|
|
Funeral Services for Mary D. Frizzell (nee Tirabasso), age 86, of Willoughby and formerly of Wickliffe, will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Calvary Assembly of God Church 28870 Chardon Rd. Willoughby Hills (Family and Friends Please Meet at Church). Mary passed away January 14, 2020 and was born on March 9, 1933 in Cleveland, OH.Mary was a member of Calvary Assembly of God Church where she would sing as a soloist which she also enjoyed outside of church as well. She enjoyed volunteer work where she would visit people who were sick, being involved in Women’s Jail Ministry. Mary also enjoyed flower arranging, dancing, and she absolutely loved children.Mary was the dearest mother of Patricia (Robert Collins) and Denyse (George, deceased) Cratcha; devoted grandmother of Nealle (Clare Killy) DiPaolo, Matthew DiPaolo, Tyler (Caitlyn Marshall) Cratcha and Andrew Cratcha; dear sister of Angelo Tirabasso; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents Carmen and Marie Antoinetta (nee Garzia) Tirabasso and her siblings Christine Tirabasso Coladangelo, Joseph Tirabasso and Peter (Nora) Tirabasso.The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary’s memory to the P.O. BOX 758516 Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 19, 2020