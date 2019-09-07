|
Mary D. Schultz (nee Obreza) age 95, passed away September 6, 2019 at Symphony at Mentor. Born January 22, 1924 in Cleveland, Mary was a graduate of East High School, class of 1942. After High School, she accepted a position as an executive secretary at Weatherhead Company, where she met the love of her life, Herbert Schultz. They married in 1947. In 1951, Mary resigned at Weatherhead to become a “Mom” and raise a family. Later in life, after her children were adults, she took a part-time sales position with the Higbee Company.Mary was a member of St. John Nottingham Lutheran Church for 69 years, and also a 77 year member of S.N.P.J. Lodge #5 (Naprej).Survivors are her children, Herbert Jr. (Nancy) Schultz and Connie Schultz; grandchildren Jennifer (Jason), Monica (Tony) and Nicolette (Phil); great-grandchildren Gina, Logan and Aubrey.She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Herbert Sr., in 2013.Family will receive friends Wednesday September 11 from 10:00 – 12:00 PM at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 8, 2019