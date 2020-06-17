Private memorial services for Mary E. (Mead) Daniels, 95, of Willoughby, will be held at 11 AM on Friday, July 3, 2020 at The Servants of Mary Center, Windsor, OH. The Rev. Beverly L. Wrobel, Chaplain of Ohio Living Breckenridge Village, will officiate at the service.The family will receive friends from 4-8 PM on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby.Social distancing guidelines will be followed at the funeral home and service.Mrs. Daniels passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Fairmount Health Center in Willoughby.Born June 4, 1924 in Brooklyn, NY, she has lived in Willoughby since 1946.She has been a member of Willoughby United Methodist Church since 1946, where she sang in the choir for 40 years. She was also past-president of the PTA at the former Browning Elementary School in Willoughby and a longtime volunteer at Ohio Living Breckenridge Village.Mrs. Daniels was employed as a dental assistant in the office of the late Paul D. Ferris,D.D.S. in Willoughby, retiring in 1992 after 26 years of service.Survivors are her daughters, Nancy D. (Andrew) Leirer and Joy M. (James) Leirer; daughter-in-law, Karen (DeWolf) Daniels; grandchildren, Rebecca (Nick Abdeldayem) Andino, Nancy (Jared) Clarkin, Elizabeth (Jason) Anz, Heather (Todd) Baur, Adam (Ashley) Leirer, Adrianne (Alex Frissell) Hopes, Ellen (Fabian) Angeles and Melissa (Matt Chesebrough) Argie; great grandchildren, Nicolas and Lucas Andino, Phinlee Clarken, Ilianah Morey-Grimes, Danai Gakuru and Hannah Leirer, and Sophia, Nita and Bella Angeles. Mrs. Daniels is also survived by her beloved and dedicated friend, Richard Baker. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families.She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald L. “Skeet” Daniels, Sr. in 1997 and her son, Gerald L. Daniels, Jr. in 1988. Her parents, Charles McKinley Sr. and Ethel (Pearce) Mead; brothers, Warren P. and Charles McKinley Mead, Jr. and sister, June L. Daniels are also deceased.Final resting place will be in the Willoughby United Methodist Church Columbarium.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to The Ohio Living Breckenridge Village Life Care Fund, 36855 Ridge Road, Willoughby, OH 44094.