|
|
Mary E. Dressig Seese Handley, age 81, passed away August 17, 2019.
Mary was born April 20, 1938 to Matthew and Mollie (Nee: Revallo) Dressig. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio at home and lived most of her life in Ohio, except for five years in Kentucky.
As one of Jehovah's Witnesses for 60 years, Mary loved sharing with others her hope for the future. She was an accomplished seamstress. She enjoyed gardening, especially growing roses of many colors, bowling, the game show network, and playing cards and dominoes with her sister and cousins. Many people will remember Mary for her smile and that she always had a joke to share with whoever she came across.
Mary is survived by her children, Donna Seese Brock, Lynn Seese Painter, Todd (Finance Beverly) Seese, and Tyler Seese; her sister, Jean Poplyk; grandchildren, Nicholas Brock, Rhonda (Ryan) Robinson and Marissa Brock; great-granddaughter, Avery Robinson; and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas Seese and her second husband, Murray Handley; parents, Matthew and Mollie; siblings, Dorothy Earick, Richard Dressig and William Dressig; and infant granddaughter, Laura Painter.
Memorial services will be held at the Grand River Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Grand River, Ohio on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Published in The News-Herald on Aug. 24, 2019