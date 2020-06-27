Mary Eileen Cicero passed away peacefully in her home in Perry, Ohio surrounded by her family.Mary Eileen was a native of Niagara Falls, New York, where she attended Stella Niagara School and Niagara University. She later moved with her family to Perry, Ohio where she worked for, and helped found, Community Care Ambulance until her retirement in 2009. After moving to Perry, she became a founding member of St. Cyprian’s Church where she spent many happy years in worship. Mary Eileen was an academic at heart and enjoyed spending her days reading, learning, and traveling. She was also an incredibly avid sports fan, especially the Cleveland Cavaliers and Lebron James, as well as horse racing. However, nothing was more important to Mary Eileen than her family, and her idea of a perfect day was to be surrounded by her children and grandchildren.Mary Eileen is survived by her sister, Ann Langley-Durante (Anthony) and her four children: Eileen Cicero, Lydia Davis (Drew), James Cicero (Sherri), and Mark Cicero. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Erica Eileen Cicero (Charles), Cassy Cicero, James Cicero, and Mark Cicero, Jr. Mary Eileen was cared for, in part, for the past several years by her nursing aides and dear friends, Sarah Hebebrand and Hannah Pierce.Mary Eileen was predeceased by her parents, Adelaide and Jimmy Collins.Funeral services will be held at St. Cyprian Church in Perry, Ohio on Wednesday, July 1 at 11 AM located at 4223 Middle Ridge Road, Perry, Ohio. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Social distancing will be observed and masks will be required.Cremation services will be provided by Johnson Funeral Home of Painesville. Online condolences, directions and to order flowers visit www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.