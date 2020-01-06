|
|
Funeral services for Mary Elizabeth (nee Canyock) Kiel, 85, of Wickliffe will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Wickliffe Presbyterian Church, 29955 Ridge Road, Wickliffe. Mrs. Kiel passed away Jan. 5, 2020, at her residence. Born Jan. 31, 1934, in Portage, Pa., she had been a resident of Lake County for 59 years. Mary was a very active member of Wickliffe Presbyterian Church, enjoyed bowling, and loved the piano and reading. She truly enjoyed being with her family, especially playing with her grandchildren. She was the beloved wife of 68 years to Harry A. Kiel; loving mother of Dennis M. (Stacy) Kiel and Lori L. (Gregory) Hall; cherished grandmother of Brad (Amanda) Hall, Ryan (Maria) Hall and Brianna (Evan) Stahlman; great-grandmother of Brooklyn and Savannah; and aunt of Michelle Ackerman, who was like a daughter to Mary and many other dear nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Mary (nee Haslett) Canyock; and siblings, Erlene (Robert, dec.) Culp, Velma (Joseph, dec.) Vidinsky, Rhoda (Joseph, dec.) Mikonsky, Erma (Gil, dec.) Garvin, Paul (Phyllis, dec.) Canyock, Ida (Mike, dec.) Sendzik, Calvin Canyock, Kermit (Dorothy) Canyock, James Canyock, and Audrey (Louie, dec.) DeLuca. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chester Township. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers, or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 8, 2020