Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lloyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen Hunter Lloyd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ellen Hunter Lloyd Obituary
Mary Ellen (Hunter) Lloyd was born in Findlay, Ohio on May 12, 1927. She died September 12, 2019, at the age of 92, peacefully at home, under the care of Hospice of Western Reserve and her devoted family.She married Robert Joseph Lloyd Nov. 7, 1948 in Findlay, Ohio. She and “Joe” moved around Ohio, including Van Buren, Toledo and Sandusky, until they settled in Chardon, Ohio where they raised four children.Mary was an avid reader and Pinochle card player. She was a homemaker and part time bookkeeper for Joe’s barber business. She was a member of the Chardon Methodist Church. She and Joe enjoyed traveling the United States.She was preceded in death by husband, Joe Lloyd; her parents, Helen and Harold Hunter; sisters, Doris (Marlowe) Moore and Betty (Bob) Kroetz; sister-in-law, Margaret Roy and brother-in-law, Joe Roy .Survivors are children: James (Lynda) Albuqerque, Linda (Jerry) DeGreen, Windsor, OH, Jill (Doug ) Kroetz, Scott (Heidi) Lloyd, Calabash, NC; eight grandchildren: Sean Lloyd, Julie Root, Andy DeGreen, Rose DeGreen, Gary Santore, Nicole Ciliberto, Megan McMaster, and Cliff Cross; 10 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews around Ohio.A memorial service will be held at a later date. She was a donor to the Case Western Reserve Anatomical Department.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.