Mary Ellen (Hunter) Lloyd was born in Findlay, Ohio on May 12, 1927. She died September 12, 2019, at the age of 92, peacefully at home, under the care of Hospice of Western Reserve and her devoted family.She married Robert Joseph Lloyd Nov. 7, 1948 in Findlay, Ohio. She and “Joe” moved around Ohio, including Van Buren, Toledo and Sandusky, until they settled in Chardon, Ohio where they raised four children.Mary was an avid reader and Pinochle card player. She was a homemaker and part time bookkeeper for Joe’s barber business. She was a member of the Chardon Methodist Church. She and Joe enjoyed traveling the United States.She was preceded in death by husband, Joe Lloyd; her parents, Helen and Harold Hunter; sisters, Doris (Marlowe) Moore and Betty (Bob) Kroetz; sister-in-law, Margaret Roy and brother-in-law, Joe Roy .Survivors are children: James (Lynda) Albuqerque, Linda (Jerry) DeGreen, Windsor, OH, Jill (Doug ) Kroetz, Scott (Heidi) Lloyd, Calabash, NC; eight grandchildren: Sean Lloyd, Julie Root, Andy DeGreen, Rose DeGreen, Gary Santore, Nicole Ciliberto, Megan McMaster, and Cliff Cross; 10 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews around Ohio.A memorial service will be held at a later date. She was a donor to the Case Western Reserve Anatomical Department.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 16, 2019