|
|
Mary Ellen Ludwick (nee Walter), age 74, of Perry, OH, passed away on November 19, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born July 29, 1945 in Painesville, OH to Paul and Mary Irene Walter, and married Dallas Ludwick in 1968. Mary was a very God-Loving person who enjoyed attending the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Madison. She loved to read and loved to talk. She was not a shy person and anyone who met her became her friend. When her children were young, she became a certified Ohio home daycare provider. She is survived by her daughters, Marie (Dave) Hill, Rebecca (Wendell) Porter; grandchildren, Morgan (Chris) Deems, James Mock, Cory and Dallas Porter, Kyle and Heather Hill; great-grandchild, Claire; and sisters, Joyce (Dan) Camero and Elsie Miller. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dallas Ludwick; brothers, Jerry, Bob and Fred Walter; and sisters, Marilyn, Grace and Lavonne. Friends will be received 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH. A Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Funeral Home. Elder Dan Camero will be officiating. Final Resting place will be Perry Cemetery. A special thanks to the Perry Fire Department for all their special care. Online obituary and guest book at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 22, 2019