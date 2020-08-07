1/
Mary Ellen Nathan
Mary Ellen Nathan, age 80, of Painesville, died on August 5, 2020. She was born on January 31, 1940, in Kosciusko, Mississippi, to the late Ervin and Irene (McGee) Smith. Mary was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. She was a homemaker most of her life and loved cooking and raising her children. She had worked at Coe Mfg., Cerri's Nursing Home, where she was an STNA, and later as a cook. She also babysat for Mr. Williams' family. She then retired from Orbis. Survivors are her children, Wesley Nathan, Jr., Carl (Judy) Nathan, Judy M. Nathan, Rose Brown, Cahshanda Nathan, and Noralishia Nathan; siblings, Alma (Robert) Guilford, Corine Ford, Ruth Jackson, Maxie (Mary) Smith, and Johnny (Martha Lou) Smith; and many grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Nathan Sr.; and brothers, Hosie, Benjamin, S.T., Shedrick, and Coliey Smith. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday at New Hope Baptist Church, 428 W. Jackson Street, Painesville, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Painesville.


Published in News-Herald from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
