|
|
Mary Evelyn Waltz, age 75, of Madison, OH passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at the David Simpson Hospice House, surrounded by her family. She was born November 14, 1943 in Unionville, the daughter of Hubert and Edna (Shahan) Poling. She married Richard Waltz on May 4, 1963, in Unionville. Mary worked as a waitress at Perkins in Painesville for many years. She enjoyed playing Bingo, and especially loved her trips to the casinos and visiting Las Vegas. Mary leaves behind her husband, Richard; and son, Randy Waltz. She was preceded in death by her son, Richard; brothers, Gerald, Paul, Frank, Robert, and Grant, Poling; and sister, Judy Streets. Graveside service will be held at 12 Noon, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Riverside Cemetery in Painesville. Contributions may be made in Mary’s Name to Lake County Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd., Suite E. Mentor, OH 44060. Behm Family Funeral Home 26, River Street, Madison, OH is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 6, 2019