Mary “Tita” Fadley, age 67, of Madison, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born October 20, 1952 in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Wilma "Billie" (Jones) and John "Jack" Fadley. Tita was a 1972 graduate of Madison High School. She had worked for several nurseries in Lake County for many years and at Walmart in Madison. Tita loved the outdoors, gardening, bird watching, the beach, and most of all, her dog, Khloe. She was truly a person who loved life and had the sweetest personality and touched the lives of those who knew her. She is survived by her daughters, Melissa (Brian) Haller, Katie White, Erica (Matt) Vliek, Brook Fadley; sisters, Ann (Moe) Champion, Karin Fadley, Peggy (Marvin) Sprague, Janie Fadley; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and her dog, "Khloe." A special thanks for the loving care provided by, Ranee Jones, and also the Hospice of the Western Reserve. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Julie Martinez. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the funeral home. Father George Kusy will be officiating. Final resting place will be at Perry Cemetery. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 26, 2020