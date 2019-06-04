|
|
Mary Frances Dombroski, age 92, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019 in Anchorage, Alaska. Visitation will be held at Monreal Funeral Home, at 35400 Curtis Blvd. in Eastlake on June 6, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Funeral mass will follow at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Church. Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.Mary was the beloved wife of her late husband, Edward, for 55 years. She is survived by son, Douglas; and loving grandchildren, Elizabeth, Mary Katherine, and Michelle. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Florence and Stella; and grandson, Christopher. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Mary to Cleveland Clinic Children’s, PO Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193-1655.
Published in News-Herald on June 5, 2019