Mary G. Schneider passed away peacefully at Brookdale of Mentor, on October 11, 2020. She was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, May 26, 1923 to Edwin and Gertrude (Terwilliger) George.Mary was a homemaker. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She knitted caps for the newborn babies at Tri-Point for many years. She loved cats, enjoyed going on casino trips, and she liked playing all sorts of card games. Mary was fondly called “Nana”. She especially loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.Nana is survived by her children, Judith (Phil) Pisczak, James R. Schneider, Bruce (Leslie) Schneider and Mary Beth (Mark) Savino; daughter in law, Pam Manke; grandchildren, Kati Smolen (Roger) Pilot, James R. Schneider Jr., Mindy Savino, Matt Savino, Kurt Schneider, Gretchen Schneider (Thom) Kindt, Brian (Brittany) Schneider Jr., and Alex (Carly) Schneider; great grandchildren, Lexi, Lilly and Maddoc Pilot, Baker, Bennett and Maeve Schneider.She was preceded in death by her husband Robert “Bob” Schneider in 1999; son, Brian A. Schneider in 2015; daughter in law, Tomma J. Schneider in 2005; her parents; three brothers and four sisters.Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be held 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Road, Concord Township, Ohio. Friends will be received 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Friday, October 23rd at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, OH. Burial will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary’s memory may be made to Brookdale Hospice Care, 5700 Emerald Court, Mentor, Ohio 44060.