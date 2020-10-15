1/1
Mary G. Schneider
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary G. Schneider passed away peacefully at Brookdale of Mentor, on October 11, 2020. She was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, May 26, 1923 to Edwin and Gertrude (Terwilliger) George.Mary was a homemaker. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She knitted caps for the newborn babies at Tri-Point for many years. She loved cats, enjoyed going on casino trips, and she liked playing all sorts of card games. Mary was fondly called “Nana”. She especially loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.Nana is survived by her children, Judith (Phil) Pisczak, James R. Schneider, Bruce (Leslie) Schneider and Mary Beth (Mark) Savino; daughter in law, Pam Manke; grandchildren, Kati Smolen (Roger) Pilot, James R. Schneider Jr., Mindy Savino, Matt Savino, Kurt Schneider, Gretchen Schneider (Thom) Kindt, Brian (Brittany) Schneider Jr., and Alex (Carly) Schneider; great grandchildren, Lexi, Lilly and Maddoc Pilot, Baker, Bennett and Maeve Schneider.She was preceded in death by her husband Robert “Bob” Schneider in 1999; son, Brian A. Schneider in 2015; daughter in law, Tomma J. Schneider in 2005; her parents; three brothers and four sisters.Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be held 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Road, Concord Township, Ohio. Friends will be received 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Friday, October 23rd at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, OH. Burial will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary’s memory may be made to Brookdale Hospice Care, 5700 Emerald Court, Mentor, Ohio 44060.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved