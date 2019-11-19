|
Mary Gulla, age 105, passed away November 18, 2019 at her home in Concord. Mary was born on October 16, 1914, and was one of nine siblings. Her parents were Italian immigrants from Castelguidone, Province of Abruzze, who settled in Tamaqua, Pennsylvania in the early 1900's. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; her parents, Josephina and Sabatino; siblings, Nicolas, John, Frank, Rose, Margaret, and Anne; and her great-granddaughter, Jennifer Garry. Mary is survived by her two siblings, Dominic (Joan) Forte and Louise (Ross) Jewels; her beloved daughter, Mary Jo and son-in-law, Bert Miller; her loving grandchildren, Maria and Michael Rowan, Nick and Kathleen Miller, Becky and Dan Garry, and Traci and Dan Millea; and her great-grandchildren, Sophia and Maya Rowan, Aviation Electricians Mate Second Class (Aviation Warfare) Sean Miller and Emily Miller, Jessica and Jaclynn Garry, and Madilyn and Rylie Millea. Mary was a business owner for many years, as well as a member of The Italian Women's Organization, The Business and Professional Organization, and St. Gabriel Catholic Church. Most importantly, she was the most amazingly resilient and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She will be eternally missed for her sweet and friendly way, the unconditional love that she gave, and the delicious desserts she baked for everyone she knew. The family will receive friends Saturday, November 23 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Gabriel Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Concord. A Funeral Mass will follow at 2:00 p.m. and a reception will follow in the social room of the church after mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44197-9935, or Concord Township Firefighters Association, 11600 Concord Hambden Rd., Concord, Ohio 44077, or Western Reserve Junior Service League Heritage Endowment Fund, PO Box 456, Painesville, Ohio 44077. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home of Painesville. Online condolences and directions at: www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 21, 2019