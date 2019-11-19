Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7544
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Gabriel Church
9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd.
Concord, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Gabriel Church
9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd.
Concord, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gulla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Gulla


1914 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Gulla Obituary
Mary Gulla, age 105, passed away November 18, 2019 at her home in Concord. Mary was born on October 16, 1914, and was one of nine siblings. Her parents were Italian immigrants from Castelguidone, Province of Abruzze, who settled in Tamaqua, Pennsylvania in the early 1900's. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; her parents, Josephina and Sabatino; siblings, Nicolas, John, Frank, Rose, Margaret, and Anne; and her great-granddaughter, Jennifer Garry. Mary is survived by her two siblings, Dominic (Joan) Forte and Louise (Ross) Jewels; her beloved daughter, Mary Jo and son-in-law, Bert Miller; her loving grandchildren, Maria and Michael Rowan, Nick and Kathleen Miller, Becky and Dan Garry, and Traci and Dan Millea; and her great-grandchildren, Sophia and Maya Rowan, Aviation Electricians Mate Second Class (Aviation Warfare) Sean Miller and Emily Miller, Jessica and Jaclynn Garry, and Madilyn and Rylie Millea. Mary was a business owner for many years, as well as a member of The Italian Women's Organization, The Business and Professional Organization, and St. Gabriel Catholic Church. Most importantly, she was the most amazingly resilient and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She will be eternally missed for her sweet and friendly way, the unconditional love that she gave, and the delicious desserts she baked for everyone she knew. The family will receive friends Saturday, November 23 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Gabriel Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Concord. A Funeral Mass will follow at 2:00 p.m. and a reception will follow in the social room of the church after mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44197-9935, or Concord Township Firefighters Association, 11600 Concord Hambden Rd., Concord, Ohio 44077, or Western Reserve Junior Service League Heritage Endowment Fund, PO Box 456, Painesville, Ohio 44077. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home of Painesville. Online condolences and directions at: www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -