Mary Isabel "Becky" Statler passed on to be with the Lord on July 3rd, 2019 at the nursing home she loved in Katy, Texas.
She was born on July 25, 1923, in Duncan, Oklahoma. Her parents were Gale and Isabel (Mahon) DeWitt. She lived in Oklahoma and Texas as a young child, but then spent most of the rest of her life in Ohio and the last 12 ½ years in Texas. Mary Isabel graduated from Bowling Green State University and later graduated from Butler University with her Masters.
She loved teaching elementary school and taught for over 36 years, retiring when she was 70 years old in 1993. Her last 22 years of teaching were in Tri-Valley Schools, Muskingum County, Ohio, after teaching in Mentor Schools, Lake County, Ohio; Findlay City Schools, Hancock County, Ohio; Maumee Schools , Lucas County, Ohio; Arlington Local Schools, Hancock County, Ohio; and Old Fort Local Schools, Seneca County, Ohio.
In 1944, Mary Isabel married Ellsworth Sheldon "Stat" Statler (former principal at Willowick Junior High and Assistant Superintendent of Willoughby-Eastlake School District.) He was her husband and best friend for nearly 55 years until his death in 1999.
They are survived by their two children, Stephen Woodruff Statler, of Oakland, California, and Elizabeth Anne Maddock (Gary), of Katy, Texas; two grandchildren, William Statler Maddock (Diana), of Houston, Texas, and Anne Meredith (Maddock) Mikes (Justin), of Conifer, Colorado; and one great-granddaughter, Isabel Grace Mikes, of Conifer, Colorado.
Mary Isabel was a member of Katy First United Methodist Church, formerly a member of Willoughby United Methodist Church, a life member of the Ohio State Retired Teachers Association, an Associate Member of the Author’s Club of Zanesville, a member of the American Association of University Women, and Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. She was an avid reader, excellent seamstress, a huge football and basketball fan, especially The Ohio State University Buckeyes, and she was a great dog lover.
A funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on July 23, 2019 at Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home in Findlay, Ohio preceded by a brief visitation at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Jeff Motter will officiate. Burial will take place at Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria, Ohio.
Mary Isabel requested any memorials be made to any animal shelter or rescue organization.
Published in The News-Herald on July 16, 2019