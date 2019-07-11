Home

Jakubs & Son Funeral Home
936 East 185th Street
Cleveland, OH 44119
(216) 531-7770
Mary J. Aucin (nee Urankar), age 96, passed away on July 10, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Lawrence J. Aucin; loving mother of Lawrence F. (Mary) Aucin, and Michael A. Aucin; cherished sister of Frances Vidmar and Anne Skebe (both deceased). Mary was very proud of her Slovene Heritage. Funeral mass will be Monday, 10:00 a.m., July 15, 2019 at St. Mary Parish (Holmes Ave), 15519 Holmes Ave., Cleveland (Please meet at church). Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 6 at the Jakubs & Son Funeral Home, 936 E. 185th Street, Cleveland. Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in care of St. Mary’s Parish, 15519 Holmes Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44110.
Published in News-Herald on July 12, 2019
