Mary J. Peteritis, age 82, of Painesville Twp., died at her home on October 10, 2019. She was born on April 7, 1937 in Brownsville, PA to the late Alex and Mary (Smoggi) Saxon. Mary was a member of of Erieside Church in Willowick where she had been the church secretary and attended since 1968. Mary enjoyed cooking for her family, crafting, crocheting, and hosting holiday get-togethers, above all, she enjoyed the time spent with her grandchildren. Mary worked at the Painesville Title Bureau and Willowick License Bureau, and had been an Ohio Bell operator. Survivors are her husband of 62 years, Peter Thomas Peteritis, Sr.; children, Peter Thomas Peteritis, Jr. of Painesville Twp., Sonja (Ron) Hogue of Willowick, Glenn Peteritis of Englewood, FL and Raymond (Jennifer) Peteritis of Perry; grandchildren, Kari (Hogue) Marcum, Sean Roberts, Heather (Ken) Smith, Julia, Jacob, Nathan, and Zachary Peteritis; great-grandchildren, McKenna Smith, and Madilyn Rose Peteritis; and sister, Irene Keatley of Painesville Twp. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Taft; and brothers, Frank Laboda, and John Saxon. Visitation will be Monday, October 14, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at noon at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077. Burial will follow at Perry Cemetery. Online obituary, condolences and directions at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 11, 2019