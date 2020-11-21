Mary J. Pleasant age 68, of Euclid, passed away November 18, 2020. She was born in Cleveland, on May 19, 1952, to the late Joseph and Lois McCrae.She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, who will be greatly missed by many. Mary dedicated over 30 years to Ohio Jobs and Family Services as a State Auditor. Her greatest joy and source of great pride was her family, especially her grandchildren.Mary is survived by her son, Greg (Jamie) Pleasant; grandchildren: Ryan, Tiffany, Zachary, and Anastasia; siblings: Joey, Billy, Patrick, Sean, Michael, Kathy, Karen, Donny, and Danny. Mary also leaves behinds a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.She was preceded in death by her son, Paul Pleasant.Visitation will be on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 3 to 7pm at Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10am also at the funeral home.