Mary J. Jackson, age 98, of Willowick, passed away January 23, 2020. She was born in Heilwood, PA, on November 11, 1921, to the late Frank and Saveria Arello (nee Quidl).She was a devoted and loving mother who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Mary was a dedicated employee of Bailey Controls for 28 years. In retirement she enjoyed traveling throughout the United States especially to Hawaii and to Europe.Mary is survived by her children: Barbara Jackson, David (Kathy) Jackson, Donna (Ken) Blakemore and Holly Leppert.She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, LaVerene Jackson, son-in-law, Norman Leppert and five siblings.A private burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Monreal Funeral Home.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 26, 2020