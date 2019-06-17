Home

Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John of the Cross Parish
140 Richmond Rd.
Euclid, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John of the Cross Parish
140 Richmond Rd.
Euclid, OH
View Map
Mary Jane Lowery Obituary
Mary Jane Lowery, age 89, beloved daughter, sister, and aunt, passed away on June 15, 2019. Born to the late Eugene and Bernadette, she was a loyal and caring sister of E. Thomas (deceased) and his wife, Joan; devoted aunt of Thomas (Mary Ellen), Robert (Debra), Karen (Joe) Frandanisa; and great aunt of Jeff (Tanja), Mike, Megan (Nate), Steve, Katelyn, Christian, Bennett. Mary Jane was one of a kind, loved by her family and many friends, and will be dearly missed. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday June 20, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John of the Cross Parish, 140 Richmond Rd., Euclid, where family will receive friends Thursday Morning 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment All Souls Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve.
Published in News-Herald on June 19, 2019
