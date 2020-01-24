|
|
Mary Jean Christopher, 78, of Middleburg, Florida, formerly of Willowick, Ohio, passed at home on January 24, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born to parents, Robert Ward and Jean Brilhart Ward, on July 27, 1941 in Elyria, Ohio. Mary Jean married to her soulmate, Richard (Dick) in Bellevue, Ohio, 60 years ago. Together, they raised three children, Patty (Geno Gambino) Christopher, Jeff (Beth) Christopher, and Vickie (Mike) Friedman. A devoted and always present grandmother, she adored each of her "favorite" grandchildren, Amanda (Ben) Yaussy, Veronica (Trevor) Hall, Halle (Christy Bair) Friedman, Zachary Boldin, Kevin (Becca) Friedman, and Kaitlin Christopher. She is blessed with four great-grandchildren, Alexander, Danielle, McKenzie, and Charlotte, who cherish their grandma. She also loved doting on a host of beloved nieces and nephews, and any stray child that needed a hug and a cookie. She was a lifelong artist and owner of Mary Jean’s China for over 35 years. She painted and sold over 100,000 Christmas ornaments. Her favorite times included cooking for her family and her famous grandma’s chocolate chip cookies. And hugs. A visitation will be held will on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. both at Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home, 529 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, Florida 32073, (904) 264-1233.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 25, 2020