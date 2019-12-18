|
|
Mary Jean Monahan, age 85, and a Hudson, OH resident since 2014, (formerly of Chardon 1980 to 2014, prior in Cleveland Hts., OH) died on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at her residence. She was born on August 7, 1934, to David and Angela (Nee: Pakiz) Schwerko, and was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy and Notre Dame College. She married Joe Monahan in Cleveland on May 8, 1965. He preceded her in death on November 30, 2005. Mary Jean had been an active member of the Church of St. Mary in Chardon, OH. She had been a teacher at Collinwood High School in Cleveland and President of the Notre Dame College Alumni Assoc. She had also been the manager of the former Yum Yum Tree gift store in Chardon for over 15 years. With her husband, she had enjoyed traveling and cruising. Survivors include her three daughters, Terrie Monahan, of Northfield, OH, Megan (Ed) Sylvester, of Pembroke Pines, FL, and Stacey Griffin, of Twinsburg, OH; son, David J. Monahan, of Northfield, OH; grandchildren, Josie and Patrick Sylvester; and sister, Connie (Lou) Tomasi, of Twinsburg, OH. Mary Jean was preceded in death by her husband; and two sisters, Dorothy Hazelton and Margaret Donkin. A Memorial Mass will be held on January 4, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at the Church of St. Mary, 401 North St., Chardon, OH. The family will receive friends from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. prior to the Mass. Donations are suggested to the Bella Care Hospice, 5000 Rockside Rd., Suite 150, Independence, OH 44131 or to the Alzheimer’s Assoc., 23215 Commerce Park #300, Beachwood, OH 44122. Arrangements handled by the Burr Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chardon, OH. Information and condolences at www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 22, 2019