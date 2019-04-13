|
|
Mary K. Ragalyi, age 62, of Andover, Ohio, died unexpectedly on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the UH Andover Medical Center.She was born December 15, 1956, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of Albert and Charlotte A. (Naser) Greene.Mary was a 1975 graduate of Chardon High School and went on to attend school to be a phlebotomist. She had lived in Andover for the past 25 years and was formerly of Jamestown,PA, and Orwell,Ohio.Mary was employed at the UPMC Kinsman physician office, at Andover Industries, and at Kennametal Inc. in Orwell. She was a member of the VFW in Chardon and Linesville, PA; a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Andover; and Pump House 45 in Hartstown, PA. She enjoyed making wine and doing crafts.Mary is survived by her husband, Albert A. Ragalyi, Jr., whom she married June 25, 1994, of Andover; her step daughter, Tasha Jafelice of Mentor, Ohio; her parents, Albert and Charlotte Greene of Andover; her brother, Robert Greene of Leroy, Ohio; her sister, Sally Harmasek of Burton,Ohio; two nieces, Christina Harmasek and Heather (Tristan) Mountsier; her great nephew and niece, Chase and Savannah Mountsier; two brother-in-laws, Don (Bonnie) Ragalyi of Vienna, Ohio, and Steven Ragalyi of Douglasville, GA; and one sister-in-law, Tina Brothers of Gustavus Township,Ohio.She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Joe and Mary Collis, and Frank and Maryanne Naser.Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 16th from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St., Andover, Ohio. A graveside service will be on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Gustavus Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to the Fraternal Order of Eagles, PO Box 1175, Andover, Ohio 44003.Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 14, 2019