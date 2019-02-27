|
Funeral Services for Mary K. Sawyer (nee Funta), lovingly known as GG, age 90, of Wickliffe, will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe.Mrs. Sawyer passed away February 23, 2019, and was born on October 22, 1928 in Cleveland, OH. Mary was a resident of Wickliffe since 1955.She enjoyed gardening and gambling.Mary was the dearest mother of Marilyn Daniels; dearest mother-in-law of Jennifer (Michael) Krenisky; devoted grandmother of Melissa Gelsinger, Tina Walker; and great grandmother of Kendra, J.R. and Heather.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard, Sr.; son, Richard, Jr.; parents, Andrew and Mildred (nee Hejna) Funta; and brother, Robert (Mary Jane) Funta.The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, March 2 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary’s memory to , 6111 Oak Tree Blvd., Suite 130, Independence, OH 44131.To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 1, 2019