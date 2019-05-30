Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kasunic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Kasunic

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Kasunic Obituary
Mary Kasunic (nee Rovacchi), age 89, of Willowick, passed away May 29, 2019 at Hospice House in Cleveland. She was born April 7, 1930 in Cleveland. Mary’s family was her highest priority. Every Sunday, she cooked a family meal and did so well into her eighties. Mary and Carl loved vacationing around different parts of the country. She was an avid Indians and Browns fan. She was always “on the go,” loved cooking, baking and hosting family celebrations to bring everyone together. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Carl P.; mother of Carl (Cynthia) Kasunic and Cathy (Joe) Prause; devoted grandmother of Steven (Melissa), Michael (Stephanie), Valerie (Matt) Kellogg and Alicia (Justin) Gordon; great-grandmother of Marianna, Adrianna, Peter, Vera and Gretchen; sister of the late Eleanor (George) Chester, Vera (Terry) Clark, Santo (Helen) Rovacchi, Frank (Elvira) Rovacchi, Peter (Pearl) Rovacchi. A Prayer Service will be held on Saturday June 1 at 4 PM at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where family will receive friends Saturday from 1-4 PM. Contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN., 38105 would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now