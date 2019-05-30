|
Mary Kasunic (nee Rovacchi), age 89, of Willowick, passed away May 29, 2019 at Hospice House in Cleveland. She was born April 7, 1930 in Cleveland. Mary’s family was her highest priority. Every Sunday, she cooked a family meal and did so well into her eighties. Mary and Carl loved vacationing around different parts of the country. She was an avid Indians and Browns fan. She was always “on the go,” loved cooking, baking and hosting family celebrations to bring everyone together. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Carl P.; mother of Carl (Cynthia) Kasunic and Cathy (Joe) Prause; devoted grandmother of Steven (Melissa), Michael (Stephanie), Valerie (Matt) Kellogg and Alicia (Justin) Gordon; great-grandmother of Marianna, Adrianna, Peter, Vera and Gretchen; sister of the late Eleanor (George) Chester, Vera (Terry) Clark, Santo (Helen) Rovacchi, Frank (Elvira) Rovacchi, Peter (Pearl) Rovacchi. A Prayer Service will be held on Saturday June 1 at 4 PM at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where family will receive friends Saturday from 1-4 PM. Contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN., 38105 would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on May 31, 2019