Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
DIVINE WORD CATHOLIC CHURCH
8100 Eagle Road
Kirtland, OH
View Map
Mary Katherine Damian

Mary Katherine Damian Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial for Mary K. (Thomas) Damian, 78, of Willoughby, will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Divine Word Catholic Church, 8100 Eagle Road, Kirtland. The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. Mary K. passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Born May 15, 1941 in Cleveland, she lived in Cleveland Heights before moving to Willoughby over 20 years ago. Mary K. was a 1959 graduate of Beaumont High School. She worked as a secretary for Cleveland Electric Illuminating Co. for over 25 years. Following that she retired from Lakeland Community College after 20 years of service. Survivors include her husband of 28 years, John A. Damian; children, Joseph (Tina) Hart and Katherine (Kevin) Orr; step-children, Joanne Damian, John (Joelle) Damian, and Jean (David) Briggs; grandchildren, Emma, Thomas, Lexi, Taylor, Joseph, Mark, James, Lauren, and Elaina; brothers, Dr. Robert M. (Carole) Thomas and Dr. William H. Thomas. She is survived by her niece, Katherine and nephew, Robb and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Katherine (Hayden) Thomas. Final resting place will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon Twp.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 28, 2020
