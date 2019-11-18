Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kay Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Kay (Libengood) Anderson


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Kay (Libengood) Anderson Obituary
Celebration of Life for Mary Kay (Libengood) Anderson, 83, of Painesville, will be 7 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby. Family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Mary Kay passed away November 16, 2019 at Altercare of Mentor. Born August 6, 1936 in Lima, Ohio, she lived in Painesville the past six years. Mary Kay was a purchaser at Preformed Line Products, retiring in 2001. She was a huge sports fan with a special love for the Cleveland Browns and Indians. Survivors include her daughter, Diane (Ron) Contreraz. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Mildred (Hurd) Libengood. Family suggests contributions be made to the Lake Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd. #E, Mentor, OH 44060. www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary Kay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -