Celebration of Life for Mary Kay (Libengood) Anderson, 83, of Painesville, will be 7 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby. Family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Mary Kay passed away November 16, 2019 at Altercare of Mentor. Born August 6, 1936 in Lima, Ohio, she lived in Painesville the past six years. Mary Kay was a purchaser at Preformed Line Products, retiring in 2001. She was a huge sports fan with a special love for the Cleveland Browns and Indians. Survivors include her daughter, Diane (Ron) Contreraz. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Mildred (Hurd) Libengood. Family suggests contributions be made to the Lake Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd. #E, Mentor, OH 44060. www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Nov. 19, 2019