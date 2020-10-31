Mary L. Miller, nee Randles, 97, of North Fort Myers, Florida, died June 4, 2020, at Pacifica Senior Living in Fort Myers. She was born June 29, 1922, one of 11 children. She was a hairdresser at her beauty salon, Clip and Curl, in Burton, Ohio. She volunteered her entire life for many organizations, always wanting to help other people. She and her husband, William C. Miller retired to North Fort Myers nearly 40 years ago, where she made a major impact on the Suncoast community. From getting sidewalks installed along the main road, hosting the Red Cross after several major hurricanes, to helping feed and clothe the needy people of her community.She is preceded in death by her first and second husbands, Howard Presley and William Miller, son Neal Presley, parents, Irvin and Mamie Randles, siblings Joe, Chester, Harry, William, Clark, Alan, Lucy aka Susie, Phillip aka Jim and Robert, her grandson, Nicholas Presley and her daughter-in-law, Pauline Presley. She is survived by sister Esther Noriega, sons, Walter (Patricia) and William Presley, grandchildren, Ralph Presley, Wendy (John) Sintic and Desiree (Geoffrey) Stalker, and her great grandsons, Dustin (Sherry) and Darryl (Tina) Molzon. A graveside service will be held on November 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Welton Cemetery, Burton, Ohio.



