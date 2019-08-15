|
Mary L. (Valponi) Tuttle, age 68, of Mentor, died Monday, August 12, 2019 at UHHS Cleveland Medical Center, Cleveland, OH. She was born to the late Albert and Hazel Valponi on August 31, 1950 in Cleveland, OH. Mrs. Tuttle worked as an Intake Specialist and Chemical Dependency Counselor II at Cleveland Catholic Charities, where she counseled and changed the lives of countless adjudicated youths from the Ohio Department of Youth Services (ODYS). Nearly all her work was in ODYS Reentry. These youths were very challenging; all had been adjudicated delinquents of felonies and been incarcerated. Mary made incredible connections with her clients ("kids") and often they would return to see her long after they were off parole and were no longer her clients. At work, she had a core group of friends that she was close with, advocated for and empowered, just as she did with her "kids". A loving wife, mother and grandmother, what Mary enjoyed most was spending time with her family. She loved sleepovers with her grandkids, Playhouse Square with her daughter and husband, birdwatching with her son and most recently, spending time camping with her husband, children and grandchildren. She was a passionate Cleveland Indians fan and was a season ticket holder for 15+ years with her husband, Tom. Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Thomas V. "Tom" Tuttle; children, Matthew T. (Sheri) Tuttle and Sarah M. (Gary) Renner; grandchildren, Owen, Madison, and Olivia; sister, Ruth (Alan) Moore; and her dog, Phoebe. Preceding Mary in death is her sister, Doris Garba. The family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH. 44060. The memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. In lieu of flowers, the family requests planters so they can be taken home in her memory. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 17, 2019