Mary “Betty” Lantzy, 97, of Colorado Springs, formerly of Mentor, passed away, Friday, November 13, 2020 at Mt. St. Francis Nursing Center, Colorado Springs. She was born July 9, 1923 in Hastings, PA., to the late Benjamin and Jean Niebauer. Betty graduated from the State nursing school in Phillipsburg PA as a registered nurse on October 19, 1944. She was a homemaker and her family was the center point of her life. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and was especially close to her younger sister Eleanor. Her greatest joy though was the time spent with her husband to whom she was married for 61 years. Survivors include her children, Daniel (Marian) Lantzy, Jean Blackwood, Robert (Trish) Lantzy Jr., and Christopher (Christine) Lantzy; grandchildren, Tegan, Jordan, Sarah, Rob, Ian, Danielle, Kelly, Mathew, Michael, Christopher, Brian and Adam; several great grandchildren; nieces and nephews and many other loving family members. Preceding Betty in death are her husband, Robert G. Lantzy Sr. and siblings, Ben, Bob and Thelma Niebauer and Eleanor Tretinik. Private family services were held, with burial taking place in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Betty’s Memory to Alzheimer’s Association Cleveland Area Chapter 23215 Commerce Park Suite 300, Beachwood, Ohio 44122 Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com
.