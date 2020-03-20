|
With son and daughter at her side, Mary Lee (Dishman) Garrison, age 86, went home to be with her Lord on March 15, 2020 after passing, at the David Simpson Hospice House in Euclid, Ohio. She was born October 22, 1933 in Moundsville, WV and was the daughter of the late John and Bertha (Dalrymple) Dishman. Mary lived in Wickliffe, Ohio for 30 years before relocating to Concord Twp., Ohio. Upon retiring from Parker Hannifin, Mary went on to care for children in her home. She enjoyed a simple life mantaining her home, keeping up with family and friends, cooking, worshipping at the Mentor church of Christ, and enjoying time outdoors with her dog, Holly. Year-round, she delighted in nature and observing the wildlife around her home. Mary was the loving mother of Bernie J. Garrison and Kim A. Dodick (Dan); devoted grandmother to grandsons Brad A. Dodick (Becca) and Cameron D. Dodick. Surviving siblings include John Dishman, Sarah Anderson West, and Ron Dishman; sister-in-law, Betty (Guthrie) Dishman; many nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by siblings, James Dishman (Vivian), Delores Martin (Keith), Fredrick Dishman, Phyllis Houston (Patrick), Peg Mason (Gene), and Betty Strait (Tom); sister-in-law, Sharon Dishman; brothers-in-law, Richard Anderson and Jim West. The family wish to express their deepest and most sincere appreciation to the staff of Precious Care Assisted Living and the wonderful "angels" that are the support team from Hospice of the Western Reserve. May God continue to bless you and your work. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions can be made to Mentor Church of Christ's Food Pantry Program, 7201 Burridge, Mentor, Ohio 44060 or the Hospice of the Western Reserve, 5786 Heisley Rd., Mentor, OH 44060. Arrangements by Blessing Cremation Center, 9340 Pinecone Drive, Mentor, OH 44060. www.blessingcremation.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 22, 2020