|
|
Mary Lou Elsaesser, age 83, of Mentor, passed away October 5, 2019 at the David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland. She was born March 15, 1936 in Port Coulbourne, Ontario, Canada. Mrs. Elsaesser retired as an RN from the Erieside Medical Group in Willoughby. She had been a longtime member of the Mentor Plains United Methodist Church, where she volunteered for Meals on Wheels. She had been a Buffalo Bills fan, but she switched over to being a Cleveland Browns fan, as well as being a Cleveland Indians fan. Survivor include her sons, Jeff (Missy) Elsaesser and Jim (Kim Hudak) Elsaesser;granddaughters, Danielle and Tracy; great-grandchildren, Zoey and Blake; andbrother, Harvey (Marcelle Gardreau) Doan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; sister, Betty Beck; and brothers, Ted and Jimmy Doan. A graveside service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at MentorCemetery, 6881 Hopkins Rd., Mentor, OH 44060. Please meet in Section 24. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192 or donate online at www.hospicewr.org. Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & CremationCenter, Mentor, OH 44060. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 10, 2019