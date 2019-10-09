Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Mentor Cemetery
6881 Hopkins Rd.
Mentor, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Elsaesser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou Elsaesser


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lou Elsaesser Obituary
Mary Lou Elsaesser, age 83, of Mentor, passed away October 5, 2019 at the David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland. She was born March 15, 1936 in Port Coulbourne, Ontario, Canada. Mrs. Elsaesser retired as an RN from the Erieside Medical Group in Willoughby. She had been a longtime member of the Mentor Plains United Methodist Church, where she volunteered for Meals on Wheels. She had been a Buffalo Bills fan, but she switched over to being a Cleveland Browns fan, as well as being a Cleveland Indians fan. Survivor include her sons, Jeff (Missy) Elsaesser and Jim (Kim Hudak) Elsaesser;granddaughters, Danielle and Tracy; great-grandchildren, Zoey and Blake; andbrother, Harvey (Marcelle Gardreau) Doan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; sister, Betty Beck; and brothers, Ted and Jimmy Doan. A graveside service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at MentorCemetery, 6881 Hopkins Rd., Mentor, OH 44060. Please meet in Section 24. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192 or donate online at www.hospicewr.org. Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & CremationCenter, Mentor, OH 44060. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now