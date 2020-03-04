Home

Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church
9114 Lakeshore Blvd
Mentor, OH
View Map
Mary Lou Jones Obituary
Mary Lou Jones, 84, of Mentor, passed away, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Lake West Medical Center, Willoughby. She was born January 10, 1936 in Cleveland. Mary Lou worked at Ohio Bell Telephone company, where she met her husband, Darryl. After being a homemaker and mother, she returned to work at Higbee’s in Euclid. She went on to pursue her enjoyment of working as a bookkeeper for a number of insurance agencies and finally enjoyed working a number of years for Camera Works in Cleveland. In recent years, she has volunteered at senior living facilities, including many years at Governor’s Pointe near her home. Mary Lou participated in various ministries at St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church including the St. Bede’s Rosary Makers. Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Darryl Jones; sons, David (Mary Jane) Jones and Douglas Jones; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Megan) Eagan-Jones, Cynthia (Tim) Rogers and Rebecca Jones; great-grandchildren, Alexander and Elijah; niece, Pat (Anthony) Batary; and nephew, Rev. Louis Phillips. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Takacs; and sister, Irma (Louis) Phillips. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church, 9114 Lakeshore Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060, please meet at the church. A private family burial will take place at a later date in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Mary Lou to a . Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 6, 2020
