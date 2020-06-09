Mary Lou Skufca (nee Ciresi), age 74, passed away June 6, 2020. Beloved wife of Phillip; dearest mother of Phillip (Karen), Terri Hudson and James (Corri); devoted grandmother of Nick (Megan), Jason, Alicia, Breanna, Bradley, and Ryan; great-grandmother of McKenzie, Jayce, Savannah, Caden, Alivia, and Angelo; dear sister of John (Laura). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary Lou's memory to the Kidney Foundation, 2831 Prospect Ave. E, Cleveland, OH 44115. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 12, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 6850 Mayfield Rd., Gates Mills, OH 44040. (Please Meet at Church). The family will receive friends at the DiCicco & Sons Funeral Home, 5975 Mayfield Rd., Mayfield Hts., OH 44124, Thursday 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Online guest book and condolences: www.diciccoandsonsfh.com.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.