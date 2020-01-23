|
Mary Louise Baer, age 57, passed away suddenly at her home in Mentor, Ohio on January 19, 2020. Mary was born in Dayton, Ohio on April 22, 1962. She was the youngest of 13 children born to John G. and Lila (McLaughlin) Baer. Mary graduated from Carroll High School, Dayton, Ohio in 1980. She attended University of Dayton, studying business and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Cleveland State University. Mary held several administrative assistant positions in the Cleveland area before starting a career at Cleveland State University. After 20 years at the University, Mary retired in November 2019 from her position as Manager of Retirement Benefits. Mary loved spending time with family and friends. She was a very active member of her church volunteering, working in the nursery and running many events. Mary touched the lives of everyone she came in contact with. Her smile, warm personality and kindness will be greatly missed. Mary is survived by her sister, Karen J. Weller (Lester); and brothers, John T. Baer, James M. Baer (Carol), Kenneth R. Baer, David A. Baer (Mary), Thomas A. Baer, Robert P. Baer (Patricia) and Christopher A. Baer. Mary was predeceased by her parents; siblings, Marilyn R. Culberson, Daniel E. Baer, Sr., Sharon A. Turner, Philip G. Baer; brother-in-law, Robert Culberson; and sisters-in-law, Betty L. Baer and JoAnne Baer. Services will take place at Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek, OH. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, January 27, followed by internment at Valley View Memorial Gardens in Beavercreek, OH. Memorial donations can be made to Carroll High School in Mary’s name.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 24, 2020