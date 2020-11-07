Mary “Mitzie” Lube, 97, of Willoughby, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Parma.Born Nov. 24, 1922, in Cleveland, she had lived in Cleveland before moving to Lake County 18 years ago.Mitzie truly enjoyed working with her flowers in her garden.She had worked at TRW in the cafeteria as a cashier and in food prep.The family would like to thank the staff of Wickliffe Country Place for their loving care and devotion shown over the years.Mitzie was the loving mother of Renee (Sam) Kovalak of Willoughby; cherished grandmother of Kevin (Niesha) Kovalak; great-grandmother of James, Gabriel, Noah and Zerahiah; and aunt of nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph (1981); parents, Henry and Theresa (nee Grumm) Kodelja; and siblings, Agnes (Bill) Eckerfield, Henry (Mary) Kodele, Rose (Sarge) Jaros, Ann (Don) Siders and Jennie (Connie) Sirca.Services will be private.Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
