Mary M. Abbott (nee: Mudler) 95, a resident of Mentor for 71 years, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, peacefully passed away on May 14, 2020. Mary was the loving wife of James Abbott (deceased) for 54 years. After working as a stay-at-home mom with six children, she began serving at Mentor Shore Junior High in the cafeteria, upon retirement she spent time with her beloved Jim, enjoying her grandchildren and all her friends. She loved going to Heisley Racquet Club and the Mentor Senior Center. At Mentor Ridge she was known as a compassionate resident, often sitting holding hands and calming residents having a difficult time. She enjoyed daily activities and most important was connecting with her children during their daily visits. The family expresses gratitude to the Mentor Ridge Health and Rehabilitation's staff for providing such loving care over the last two years.Mary leaves a legacy of a strong family including her children, Lucretia (James Bohnsack), James (Donna), Patrick (Kathy McCoy), Timothy (Susan), M. Jacqueline (Donald Wallace), Regina (Robert White); grandmother of 17; great-grandmother of 29 and great-great-grandmother of five.She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Thelma Mudler; sisters, Geraldine Snyder and Elizabeth Brown.A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 18, 2020, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m., until the time of the Mass at the church. Social distancing is encouraged during all publicly attended events. The Mass will live stream on Facebook: St. John Vianney’s Pastor's Page.Interment will be in Mentor Cemetery.Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH. Send flowers and offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald from May 16 to May 17, 2020.