Mary M. (nee: Mudler) Abbott
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary M. Abbott (nee: Mudler) 95, a resident of Mentor for 71 years, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, peacefully passed away on May 14, 2020. Mary was the loving wife of James Abbott (deceased) for 54 years. After working as a stay-at-home mom with six children, she began serving at Mentor Shore Junior High in the cafeteria, upon retirement she spent time with her beloved Jim, enjoying her grandchildren and all her friends. She loved going to Heisley Racquet Club and the Mentor Senior Center. At Mentor Ridge she was known as a compassionate resident, often sitting holding hands and calming residents having a difficult time. She enjoyed daily activities and most important was connecting with her children during their daily visits. The family expresses gratitude to the Mentor Ridge Health and Rehabilitation's staff for providing such loving care over the last two years.Mary leaves a legacy of a strong family including her children, Lucretia (James Bohnsack), James (Donna), Patrick (Kathy McCoy), Timothy (Susan), M. Jacqueline (Donald Wallace), Regina (Robert White); grandmother of 17; great-grandmother of 29 and great-great-grandmother of five.She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Thelma Mudler; sisters, Geraldine Snyder and Elizabeth Brown.A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 18, 2020, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m., until the time of the Mass at the church. Social distancing is encouraged during all publicly attended events. The Mass will live stream on Facebook: St. John Vianney’s Pastor's Page.Interment will be in Mentor Cemetery.Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH. Send flowers and offer condolences at www.brunners.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Visitation
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
MAY
18
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved