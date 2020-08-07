Mary M. Spiros (nee Puruczky), age 88, loving mother of Debra Perse (husband Elmer, deceased), Kathie L. Krozser (husband Joseph) and Guy M. (wife Denise); devoted grandmother of Jamie T. Perse, Nicholas M. Spiros, Kimberly T. Krozser and Jason A. Perse; step-grandmother of Rebecca J. Perse and Jonathan D. Perse (wife Kalia); great-grandmother of M. Kadin Abdul Hadi Perse; step-great-grandmother of Jonathan and Colin Perse; cherished daughter of the late Steve and Teresa (nee Klosz) Puruczky; dearest sister of Irene Vadaj (husband George) and preceded in death by eight siblings; dear aunt and great-aunt of many. Mary was born on January 10, 1932, in Cardiff, PA, and passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 5, 2020. She graduated in 1950 from Blacklick Valley High School in Nanty-Glo, PA. She raised her three children in both Cleveland and Florida. Mary loved the sun and being by the water. She and her children spent many of their Sundays at the beach. She adored a good time, getting dressed up, and going out dancing. Mary also liked playing the slots at the casinos and spent her 80th birthday in Las Vegas. Being with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren gave Mary the most enjoyment in life. She truly cherished cooking with them and passed down her Hungarian recipes so that they could carry on the tradition. Mary had a sharp mind and was always working on a puzzle or reading. She was always laughing and had a very funny “Puruczky” wit about her. She will be remembered most as a woman who lived for her family. Mary will be forever missed. Contributions may be made in memory of Mary to The Northern Ohio Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 8001 Sweet Valley Drive Suite 3, Valley View, Ohio 44125. Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. Arrangements by the DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center of Chesterland. Online obituary and guestbook at: www.DeJohnCares.com
.