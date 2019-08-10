|
Sister Mary Margaret, SND, (formerly, Sister Mary Nathan) died August 9 at Notre Dame Provincial Center in Chardon. Born May 25, 1928, in Lakewood, Ohio, Sister was known and highly respected for her business acumen and her ability to recognize the importance of forming good and lasting relationships. During her tenure as treasurer of the Sisters of Notre Dame of Chardon, Sister served on several boards for the Diocese of Cleveland and was a member of the board of directors of the Huntington Bank of Geauga County. She was an educator, treasurer, mentor and loyal friend. Her human interactions with business associates, employees and especially with her Sisters of Notre Dame were the most treasured aspects of her life.
Sister Mary Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Nina (nee Weston) Hess and siblings, Marilyn Peterson (William), Vivian, Raymond (Carol).
She is the cherished sister of Jane Wallace (Richard, deceased), beloved aunt and great aunt, dear cousin and sister to the Congregation of the Sisters of Notre Dame with whom she shared her life for 71 years.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, at Notre Dame Education Center, 13000 Auburn Road, Chardon, OH. Friends may call at the Center on Tuesday, August 13, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m., and on Wednesday from 9:00-10:15 a.m. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Sisters of Notre Dame.Arrangements by DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home.
Published in www.News-Herald.com on Aug. 12, 2019