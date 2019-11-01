|
|
Mary Margaret (Troy) Stark, 57, of Willowick, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 in Painesville. Born October 28, 1961, in Euclid, she was a lifetime Lake County resident, residing in Willowick, Mentor and Kirtland. She enjoyed reading, loved cats and the Rolling Stones. Survivors are her beloved children, Matthew, Molly and Bridget Stark; grandson, Connor; siblings, Daniel Troy, Thomas Troy and Kerry Troy; special niece, Kelly, that Mary cared for; nephews, Ryan and Benjamin; and niece, Megan; former husband and friend, David. She was preceded in death by parents, John and Marjorie Troy; siblings, John Troy and Colleen Clapp. Visitation will be held Monday, November 4 from 4 until 8 p.m. at Jack Monreal Funeral Home, 31925 Vine Street, Willowick. Funeral service will be Tuesday, November 5 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine Street, Willowick. Family and friends will meet at church. Mary will be buried at All Souls Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to go to the family. www.jackmonreal.com
Published in The News-Herald on Nov. 3, 2019