Mary McCraith
Mary McCraith, age 67, of Wickliffe, passed away October 25, 2020. She was born in Euclid, on July 13, 1953.She was a proud and loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and cherished friend who will be greatly missed by many. Mary proudly dedicated 26 years to Wickliffe Elementary School, where she touched the lives of many students and their families. Over the years, Mary, alongside her husband rescued many dogs that became part of her family. She had a passion for cooking, scrapbooking, going to flea markets and camping. Her greatest joy and source of pride was her family and becoming a grandmother.Mary is survived by her husband of 36 years, Mike McCraith; children: Michael, Donald, Matt, and Nicole (Sabrina Forstein) McCraith; grandson, Isaac; mother, Vincetta Tripepi; brother, Joseph (Edie) Tripepi; sisters-in-law: Beth McCraith and Mary (David) Babuder and nephew, Zach McCraith.She was preceded in death by her son, Dominic McCraith and father, Frank Tripepi.Visitation will be on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 2 to 6pm at Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 10am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave, Wickliffe. Inurnment to follow at Willoughby Memorial Gardens.


Published in News-Herald from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations
NOV
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Funeral services provided by
Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
