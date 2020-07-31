Sister Mary Nancy, (formerly Sister Maureen Therese) SND, died suddenly and unexpectedly on July 28, at Notre Dame Provincial Center in Chardon. Born August 20, 1946, in Cleveland, Sister was known for her dedication to educational excellence. For over 40 years, Sister instructed students at Regina High School, Cleveland Central Catholic High School, and Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School. She made history come alive while teaching fundamental skills for studying and learning. Sister set high standards and encouraged her students to be successful in the classroom and, more importantly, in life. She treasured her family, her many friends and colleagues, her former students, and their families. Each friendship was unique and valued. Sister Mary Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Ruth (Blayney) Petruccelli. She is a cherished sister of Vincent; dear aunt of Gregory (Amy) and Vincent, Jr. (Heather); beloved great-aunt of many; cousin and sister to the Congregation of the Sisters of Notre Dame with whom she shared her life for 46 years. A private Memorial Prayer Service for Sister Mary Nancy will be on Monday, August 3, at 10:00 a.m. It will be live-streamed. Go to www.sndchardon.org
. There is an article posted for Sister. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Sisters of Notre Dame Provincial Center at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Sisters of Notre Dame, 13000 Auburn Rd., Chardon, OH 44024. Arrangements by DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home.