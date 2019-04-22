|
Funeral Mass for Mary P. DeAngelo, 79, of Willoughby, will be 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. John Vianney, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor. Fr. Tom Johns will be officiating.Mary passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at University Hospitals in Cleveland.Born June 29, 1939, in Cleveland, she had been a Lake County resident for over 30 years, living in South Euclid before moving to Willoughby.Mary was a member of St. John Vianney Church and Italian Sons and Daughters of America.She retired from White Motor, where she was an executive secretary.Mary enjoyed traveling and lunches with her friends. She was the loving companion of Frank “Cheech” Wallace. Mary is also survived by the Wallace family: Vivian (Sonny) Mazzolini, Bill (Sharon) Wallace, Edward (Marlene) Wallace, and Richard (Patty) Wallace; DeAngelo family: Mary Hartman, Gust DeAngelo, Frank DeAngelo, Jenny and Patricia; her second family: Carol Reinke, Godchild Linda, Bill, and Patty; and her best friend, Grace Fegatelli.Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Carmello and Mamie G. (nee Passafiume) DeAngelo.Family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St.( Route 615, North of Route 2), Mentor. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township.To leave condolences for the family, order flowers, or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit:www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 23, 2019