Sister Mary Patricia, SND, (formerly Sister Mary John Therese) died June 2 at Notre Dame Provincial Center in Chardon. Sister was born June 5, 1930, in Cleveland, and was known for her compassionate heart and warm, welcoming spirit. Sister ministered as a high school chemistry teacher for 26 years and then served her SND community in the Vocation Office, the Advancement Office and the Health Care Center. She loved nature, enjoyed being outdoors, was a master gardener and an excellent photographer. As a cancer survivor, Sister helped to organize the and always extended comforting support to others. Sister Mary Patricia was a deeply prayerful woman who reflected the goodness of God to those she met each day. Sister was the loving sister of Eugene (Linda); cherished aunt and great aunt; dear cousin; and sister to the congregation of the Sisters of Notre Dame with whom she shared her life for 68 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Florence (Freibott) Pasek; and her brother, Douglas (Donna). Friends may call at Notre Dame Provincial Center, 13000 Auburn Rd., Chardon, OH, 44024, on Monday, June 10, from 2 to 4:45 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial for Sister Mary Patricia will follow at 5:00 p.m.Memorial contributions may be sent to the Sisters of Notre Dame.Arrangements by DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home. 216-291-3530. Published in News-Herald on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary