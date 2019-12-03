Home

Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7544
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
North Mentor Centenary United Methodist Church
9290 Lakeshore Blvd.
Mentor, OH
Burial
Following Services
Mentor Cemetery
Mary Paulin


1933 - 2019
Mary Paulin Obituary
Mary Grace Paulin, age 85, of Mentor, died on November 30, 2019. She was born on December 24, 1933 in Painesville to the late Harley and Grace (nee: Norman) Winfield. Mary was a registered nurse and worked in the O.R. at Lake County Memorial Hospital for over 50 years. She was a dedicated, lifelong member of North Mentor Centenary United Methodist Church and served in many ministries throughout the years. Mary was an artist and enjoyed quilting and playing the guitar. She is survived by her son, Daniel (Angelina Lauria) Wolfe and his children, Jacqueline Wolfe and Jenna Arms. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Paulin; brother, William Winfield, and daughter-in-law, Elaina Wolfe. Visitation will be Friday, December 6, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077. A funeral service will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 at North Mentor Centenary United Methodist Church, 9290 Lakeshore Blvd., Mentor, Ohio 44060. Burial will follow in Mentor Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Lake Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060. Online condolences, directions and information at: www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 4, 2019
