Funeral Mass for Mary Priester, 95, of Willoughby, will be 10 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Mrs. Priester passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Symphony of Mentor. Born Dec. 7, 1924, Cleveland, she had been a resident of Lake County for more than 60 years. Mary was a member of the First Lady Slavic Association and the 50 Plus Club at Immaculate Conception Church. She loved crossword puzzles, reading, entertaining and hosting parties, cooking, baking, being around her family, and getting her hair cut at J.C. Penney. She was one of the sweetest people to know. She was the loving mother of Robert E. (Lisa) Priester of Hamden Township and James M. (Lorianne) Priester of Mentor; cherished grandmother of Catherine E. Sawyers and Jennifer M. Priester; and great-grandmother of three. Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert A. Priester in 2008; and her parents, Michael and Anna (nee Sefcik) Surgala. Family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Cleveland Catholic Charities or a charity of your choice. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News-Herald from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
JUN
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Funeral services provided by
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
