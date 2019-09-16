Home

More Obituaries for Mary Riebe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Riebe

Mary Riebe Obituary
Mary Riebe, age 97, of Kalamazoo, formerly of Cleveland, OH, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Mary was born in Cleveland, on August 25, 1922, the daughter of Frank and Katharine (Juran) Golinar. On February 19, 1946, she married Harvey Donald Riebe, who preceded her in death in 2001. Mary is survived by her children, Barb (John) Meninga of Kalamazoo, and Bruce (Romy) Riebe of Powell, OH; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; four siblings. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Ss. Robert and William Church, 367 E. 260th St., Euclid, OH. Friends may call on the family one hour prior to the service at the church beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment following the service at All Soul’s Cemetery, Chardon, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southwest Michigan. We invite family and friends to share a condolence message online at www.joldersma-klein.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
